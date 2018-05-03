Very warm and humid Thursday with a few late day thunderstorms possible

WARMTH CONTINUES WITH STORM CHANCES: It’s an even milder start to Thursday, with even more of a summer feel. Expect temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s to start under partly clear skies. As the current pattern breaks down through the end of the week, the next system gets closer, so shower and thunderstorm chances creep back into the forecast. A few are possible Thursday afternoon, but this does not keep temperatures out of the 80s. In fact, we’ll come close and possibly tie the record high of 90 degrees. There’s a slight chance a few storms could be strong to severe, mainly to the north and northwest of Harrisburg. Damaging winds and small hail are the main concerns. A couple showers are still possible through the night, and so are some hazy and foggy spots. Temperatures fall into the lower to middle 60s, and it still feels humid. Friday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, perhaps the evening too. We’ll have to monitor the severe weather threat again, especially west and northwest of Harrisburg. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll even have to watch for some lingering showers through the night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is turning more unsettled. Computer model guidance is stalling Friday’s system to the south, so shower chances are increasing. It isn’t as warm, and the rain chance are contributing to that. There’s the chance for showers Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The best chance for showers is the southern half of the area. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s. Showers chances continue for Sunday, and there’s a better chance too. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s depending on the coverage and intensity of the rain.

NEXT WEEK: There won’t be much to talk about in weather early next week—and that’s not necessarily a bad thing! It just means conditions are quiet and seasonable. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Monday under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday is partly cloudy. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday is warmer with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s.

Have a great Thursday!