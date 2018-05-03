Woman charged after she allegedly stole package from front porch of residence

YORK COUNTY — A 33-year-old woman faces charges after she allegedly stole a delivery package from the front porch of a residence in North York.

The theft occurred in the 700 block of North George Street.

Northern York County Regional Police received a report about the theft on April 29.

Following the incident, multiple people reported to police via a tip line that Amanda Fuller was the suspect. Fuller was then positively identified as the suspect by police.

She is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.