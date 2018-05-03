York City Police arrest 7 in connection to drug trafficking & firearm charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The United States Attorney's office announced on Thursday that a federal grand jury indicted 7 people on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

The indictments come after a 6 month long joint investigation between York City Police, ATF United States Marshals and other local agencies.

’Operation Ratchet Fire,' which is part of ‘Project Safe Neighborhoods,' aims to get illegal guns and drugs off of neighborhood streets.

“The less guns we have on the street, the less shooting incidents and gun-related incidents we are going to have," said David Freed, United States Attorney.

“Without our federal partners and the district attorneys office, there’s no way that the York City Department would be able to create and produce such an operation," Chief Troy Bankert, York City Police Department.

Police were also able to recover various types of drugs including cocaine, crack marijuana long with 16 firearms, including one AK style rifle.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictments charge the following defendants for offenses that took place between November 2017 and April 2018 in York County:

• Francisco Rivera-Rivera, age 26 – is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin; one count of possession of a firearm in further of a drug trafficking crime; one count of felon in possession of firearm; one count of possession of a stolen firearm; and four counts of distribution of heroin;

• Axel Pena-Reyes, age 24 – is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin; two counts of distribution of heroin; one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, cocaine base and cocaine hydrochloride;

• Jessica Curet, age 37 – is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 100 grams of heroin (which is equivalent to approximately 4,000-5,000 individual doses); six counts of distribution of heroin; two counts of distribution of cocaine base; one count of felon in possession of firearm;

• Christopher Cruz-Ortiz, age 23 - is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin; nine counts of felon in possession of firearm; five counts of possession of a stolen firearm; one count of distribution of heroin; three counts of possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number;

• Jaiell Montalvo, age 19 - is charged with one count of felon in possession of firearm; one count of possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number;

• Deondre Densby, age 35 – is charged with one count of felon in possession of firearm; one count of possession of a stolen firearm; and

• Edwin Garbrial Ramos-Reyes, age 37 – is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of firearm.

“We’re going to continue to target the most violent criminals in this county, the ones who are eligible for federal prosecution. we’re going to prosecute them federally and we are going to send them to federal prison," added Freed.

While the operation is complete, officials say they will continue to work to get guns and drugs out of the hands of people who intend to use them illegally.

“We need your help. All of us want a peaceful city, there’s nobody that wants their kid shot, please work with us," said Mayor Micheal Helfrich. “Just give us the information so that we can stop this chaos in our city," he added.

“Just a message to those who are making other choices who choose to be involved in these kind of activities, we will come and get you," said Don Robinson, ATF special agent.