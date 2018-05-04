22-year-old charged in connection to multiple thefts, burglaries in Waynesboro

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with multiple thefts and burglaries that were reported throughout Waynesboro on December 29, 2017.

Seth Doxsey, of Fairfield, faces a number of charges, according to Waynesboro Police. They include five counts of theft from a motor vehicle, two counts of loitering and prowling at night and one count each of possession of firearm without altered manufacturer’s number, firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest or other law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, corruption of minors, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property.