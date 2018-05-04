× 62-year-old man killed in single vehicle crash in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 62-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash Thursday.

South Londonderry Township Police responded to Bachmanville Road in Hershey just before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found Michael Trimble, of Hershey, deceased.

Police say that Trimble’s vehicle left the roadway at some point and struck a fixed object on a private property.

Due to the location of the vehicle not being easily seen from the roadway, police believe that the crash occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 7:56 p.m., police add.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Londonderry Township Police at 717-838-1376.