Bridge carrying Route 394 over Conewago Creek in Butler Township, Adams County is open again

ADAMS COUNTY — The bridge carrying Route 394 across the Conewago Creek in Butler Township was re-opened to traffic Friday after the completion of a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, the transportation agency announced.

The bridge is one of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

The approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.