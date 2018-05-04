Carlisle’s 19th Amani Festival celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Posted 7:36 PM, May 4, 2018, by

Credit; Amani Festival Facebook Page

CARLISLE, Pa. — Saturday will mark the 19th Amani Festival celebrated in  Carlisle, with a theme centered around Cinco de Mayo.

Since 1994 the Amani festival has been raising awareness for diversity and multiculturalism, and will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Saturday. The event currently has over 80 participants, including food vendors from area restaurants like Passage to India, Yak N Yeti, Bricker’s French Fries, and Sherri’s Crabcakes. Other food options include Thai, German, and West African cuisine, and much more. Local Carlisle shops will be on display, and local sponsors GIANT and Member’s 1st will be providing dispalys and treats for the public to enjoy.

The music stage for the festival is accompanied this year by a Beer & Wine Garden at the newly build Pocket Park, located next to the Cumberland County Historical Society. You can find a complete schedule of the performances at www.amanifestivalcarlisle.com.

Activities geared towards families with kids of all ages, known as Children’s Alley, will be located on W.. High Street by Bosler Library, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be dancing, painting, cooking, prizes, and even an animal section. Pet Path & Beyond will be dedicated to local animal shelters and rescues, and vendors selling animal related products. Goat Yoga of PA an Robinson Equestrian will also be in attendance.
If you would like more information about Amani Festival, please visit www.amanifestivalcarlisle.com, or call 717-609-9532.