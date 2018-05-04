× Carlisle’s 19th Amani Festival celebrates Cinco de Mayo

CARLISLE, Pa. — Saturday will mark the 19th Amani Festival celebrated in Carlisle, with a theme centered around Cinco de Mayo.

Since 1994 the Amani festival has been raising awareness for diversity and multiculturalism, and will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Saturday. The event currently has over 80 participants, including food vendors from area restaurants like Passage to India, Yak N Yeti, Bricker’s French Fries, and Sherri’s Crabcakes. Other food options include Thai, German, and West African cuisine, and much more. Local Carlisle shops will be on display, and local sponsors GIANT and Member’s 1st will be providing dispalys and treats for the public to enjoy.

The music stage for the festival is accompanied this year by a Beer & Wine Garden at the newly build Pocket Park, located next to the Cumberland County Historical Society. You can find a complete schedule of the performances at www.amanifestivalcarlisle.com.