Female victim transported to hospital after being shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A female was taken to the hospital Thursday night after she was shot in Harrisburg.

The victim, who is listed in critical condition, was shot on S. 18th Street near Edison Village as she was driving away from the area, according to Harrisburg Police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3189 or 717-558-6900. You can also submit information here.