Former President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from the hospital in Houston he was admitted to last month, according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath.

“His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home,” McGrath tweeted Friday.

President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp after treatment for an infection. His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 4, 2018

Bush had been admitted for an infection following the death of his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.