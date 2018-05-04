× Give Local York reaches $1 million fundraising goal

YORK — Give Local York has reached its $1 million fundraising goal.

So far, a total of $1,000,745 has been raised, with 6,555 total gifts, according to the running tally on the official website. There’s still seven hours left to donate!

We’ll continue to track how much York Countians have given to local nonprofits until the event wraps up at 11:59 p.m.

Our live coverage of Give Local York continues this evening and into tonight from Central Market in York City.

Join us at 4, 5, 10 & our special hour-long show from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. as the donations are tallied.

Watch live: http://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/