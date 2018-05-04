× Give Local York surpasses $1 million fundraising goal

YORK — Give Local York has surpassed its $1 million fundraising goal.

So far, a total of $1,141,369 has been raised, with 7,913 total gifts, according to the running tally on the official website. There’s still four hours left to donate!

We’ll continue to track how much York Countians have given to local nonprofits until the event wraps up at 11:59 p.m.

Our live coverage of Give Local York continues tonight from Central Market in York City.

Join us at 10 p.m. and stick around as we have a special hour-long show from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. as the donations are tallied.

Watch live: http://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/