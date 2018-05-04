Harrisburg fallen firefighter Lt. Dennis DeVoe honored for giving the gift of life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The definition of a true hero lies within the halls of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire here at Mount Pleasent Station 8.

That`s because fallen firefighter Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe is continuing to save lives even after his death.

"You know, even in passing, they gave hope, they gave life, and they gave a new future, and that`s pretty incredible," said Deputy Chief Mike Sauder, Harrisburg Bureau of Fire.

Devoe, who was a organ donor, was honored with a special plaque from `The Gift of Life Donor Program`.

"We never get tired of talking about Denny, we never get tired of looking back at Denny and remembering everything that he gave us and every time one of these organizations or somebody steps up to pay tribute to him, we owe that to him," added Deputy Chief Sauder.

For many, it was a celebration of his legacy and continued sacrifice.

"We thought it was very appropriate to pay memory and honor Lt. Dennis DeVoe and also highlight all the great work that the firefighters all over do to help save lives," said Dwendy Johnson, The Gift of Life Donor Program.

DeVoe`s organs have saved 5 lives and his tissue has already been used in more than 100 operations.

"One person could actually help save the lives of well over 8 people through organs and many many more through tissue such as skin, bone or the corneas of your eyes," added Johnson.

"The spirit of the tradition ,the refusal to stop or give up and even though as he takes his final breaths, he has no idea how many lives he saved and probably hundreds more due to tissue donation and that`s just so incredible," added Deputy Chief Sauder.

If you're interested in being an organ donor, visit: donors1.org.