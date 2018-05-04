× Lancaster County woman accused of stealing $6,443 from 93-year-old victim

LANCASTER — A 35-year-old Manheim woman is facing access device fraud charges after police say she stole more than $6,400 from the account of a 93-year-old woman.

Shannon Renee Rinier-Brommer, of the 600 block of Rife Run Road, allegedly made more than 51 unauthorized transactions from an account belonging to the victim, a resident of Bowling Green Development on Chapel Road, south of Lancaster.

Manor Township Police say a total of $6,443.85 was taken. Rinier-Brommer allegedly used the money to make payments on her insurance, cable, and cell phone service bills.

The investigation began after the thefts were reported on September 7, 2017, by a relative of Rinier-Brommer’s relatives, police say.