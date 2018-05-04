× Police identify 63-year-old victim in Londonderry Township fatal fire

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — State Police have identified the man killed in a residential fire on the first block of Lark Street Thursday afternoon.

Robert Cosgrove, 63, died in a residential mobile home fire, which was first reported at 12:59 p.m., police say.

A 6-year-old boy was able to escape the residence safely, according to police. The child was treated at Hershey Medical Center and released.

No one else was in the residence at the time, police say.

The State Police Fire Marshal conducted an investigation into the fire, which is being classified as accidental, police say. The fire started in the residence’s living room, according to police.

The determination of the cause of death for Cosgrove is pending, police say.