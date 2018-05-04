× Police investigating potential threat of violence at Steelton-Highspire High School

STEELTON — Swatara Police are investigating a possible threat of violence at Steelton-Highspire High School.

According to police, officers received a report of a potential threat Thursday night, but information was limited. An investigation was initiated and patrol actions were put in place to ensure the safety of students and staff at the school, police say.

The investigation continues, but at this time there is no known imminent threat of violence at the school, according to police.