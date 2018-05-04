× Police investigating shooting that left one man injured in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured Thursday night on the 1500 block of State Street.

According to Harrisburg Police, the incident happened around 7 p.m. Officers responded to Harrisburg Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim. The victim had been shot in the abdomen and was listed in critical — but not life-threatening — condition.

A police investigation determined the shooting occurred on State Street in the area of Allison Hill. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 255-3180 or (717) 558-6900.