Very warm and humid Friday with strong to severe storms possible during the afternoon and evening

MORE WARMTH WITH STORM CHANCES: It’s a warm and humid start to the day, with a couple isolated showers. Some hazy and foggy spots are possible too. Temperatures begin in the middle to upper 60s, and it still feels humid. The rest of Friday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and the evening too as the next cold front gets closer. It’s very warm and humid again, with temperatures in the middle 80s. There’s a chance for a few late day or evening strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds and small hail are the primary threats. Be prepared to head inside quickly if you hear thunder during any Friday evening plans. We’ll even have to watch for some lingering showers through the overnight period.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend remains unsettled. Friday’s system stalls to the south, so shower chances continue. It isn’t as warm, and the rain chance are contributing to that. There’s the chance for showers Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The best chance for showers is the southern half of the area. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s. Showers chances continue for Sunday, and there’s a better chance too. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s, perhaps lower depending on the coverage and intensity of the rain.

NEXT WEEK: There won’t be much to talk about in weather early next week—and that’s not necessarily a bad thing! It just means conditions are quiet and seasonable. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Monday under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday is partly cloudy. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday is warmer with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s. Thursday is partly sunny with a few showers possible. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s.

Have a great weekend!