York County honors its fallen heroes

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- While Friday was a day the people of York County give back to the community, it was also a day York County remembers those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

A memorial wall at the York County Emergency Services center honors the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our community.

Southwestern Regional Police chief Gregory Bean said "once a year, we pause and reflect about what has happened in the police profession nationwide and locally, it’s important to remember."

Officers laid five flowers at the memorial wall to pay tribute to their fallen brothers.

"A lot of communities are grieving who have lost an officer, including ours who two residents of York County were killed in policing outside of York County," Bean said.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputy sheriff Aren Snyder said "I think that’s a great way to signify your thanks is by laying a flower and showing your respect."

York County deputy sheriff Aren Snyder had the honor of playing taps.

"That song always grips me depending upon where it’s played. It always hits you in a special spot because you know that your brothers and sisters are out here everyday doing what they can for their county and their community," Snyder said.

York County’s fallen officer ceremony is not only a time for reflection but determination.

"It’s great to see all the different departments coming out and supporting each other, it’s a unified goal what we do here in York County," Snyder said.

"It’s good to look backwards to understand what they did, what their sacrifice was, then of course we look forward to try to avoid these tragedies," Bean said.