Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa -- Police in Harrisburg are now investigating the case of a body found on Saturday, as a suspicious death.

Police say a bystander called to report the body around 2:00 p.m. in the 600-block of South 17th Street near Brookwood Street. The body was found 10-feet down an embankment. As of now, police are working to identify the man and his exact cause of death.

This is a developing story.