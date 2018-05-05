× Department of Health alerts public of possible measles exposure

Harrisburg, PA – The Wolf Administration today alerted employees, customers and visitors to two locations in Williamsport, Lycoming County and Port Trevorton, Snyder County, that an individual with a confirmed case of measles visited two local stores and may have exposed others to the disease.

The individual with the confirmed case of measles was part of a tour bus traveling from Niagara Falls, NY to Washington D.C. Exposures may have occurred at the following locations on May 2:

Wegman’s, 201 William Street, Williamsport, from 12:00 PM-3:00 PM

Weaver’s Farm Market, 8160 Susquehanna Trail (Route 15), Port Trevorton, from 2:15-4:30 PM

“This traveler was diagnosed with measles, which can be highly contagious,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said. “However, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal. We encourage anyone who is unsure about the measles vaccination status, or believe they are experiencing symptoms, to contact their health-care provider or call our toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).”

People who are susceptible to measles may get sick if they were in the same room as the traveler, even up to 2 hours after the traveler left.

Those individuals who may not have been immunized against measles, or haven’t been completely immunized, may receive temporary protection against measles by getting treatment from their medical provider.

Measles is a highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease that spreads through coughing, sneezing or other contact with the mucus or saliva of an infected person. Symptoms typically appear 1 to 3 weeks after infection and include: rash; high fever; cough; and red, watery eyes.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) those most at-risk are:

Infants less than one year of age who are too young to have received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine;

Individuals who refused vaccination; and

Individuals from parts of the world where there is low vaccination coverage or circulating measles.

Additionally, even if you were vaccinated, you may still be at risk if:

You were vaccinated with an inactivated vaccine, which was used from 1963 through 1967, and have not been revaccinated; or

You were born after 1957 and have only received one dose of MMR vaccine.

For more information on measles visit the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

