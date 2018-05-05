× UPDATE: Shooting sends one man to the hospital in Lemoyne

LEMOYNE BOROUGH, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — The West Shore Regional Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Saturday morning in Lemoyne Borough.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of Herman Avenue for a shooting incident around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.

One man was struck and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this was an isolated event and that the victim was targeted. All residents in the area are asked to check their home surveillance systems for the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.