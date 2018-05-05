Showers Sunday before continued cool, dry stretch

SHOWERS MOVE IN: Showers continue to spread throughout the area during the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures remain in the 60s for a good portion of the overnight. We’ll get a break in the rain, allowing temperatures to drop into the low-to-mid 50s for morning lows. Showers return for a good portion of Sunday, off-and-on throughout the day. Highs don’t leave the low-60s with light winds. When all is said and done, we’ll see a widespread half-inch to an inch of rainfall.

STAYING DRY: The rain ends late Sunday as clouds slowly lift a bit. Morning lows stay in the upper-40s Monday and Tuesday with highs near 70 under partly-to-mostly sunny skies. We hit the mid-70s with a wind shift for Wednesday. Temperatures stay in the mid-70s throughout the remainder of the Weather Smart Forecast with low rain chances returning late Thursday into Friday morning.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long