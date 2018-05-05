St. Baldrick’s of York County raises $20,000 in the fight against childhood cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED LION, York County, Pa.-- Saturday was a day for shaving in Red Lion, York County!

St. Baldrick's of York County held its annual buzz cut event outside the Red Lion Fire Company. Dozens of people turned out to lose their hair and raise money to fight pediatric cancer. The event also shows solidarity for the children who are battling the disease.

St. Baldrick's is a private organization that puts funds toward helping families and for cancer research. The barbers at the event had a little fun showing off their clipper skills, shaving designs like a tic-tac-toe board on some customers.

"We just like to do that to kind of bring some lightness to the event too. When you think about it, raising childhood cancer awareness it just adds a little fun to the event and you know with clippers," said volunteer barber Lacey Bell.

In total, St. Baldrick's of York County raised $20,000 and a total of 65-heads were shaved at Saturday's event.