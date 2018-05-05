Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at Lancaster rally for local congressional candidate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa.-- A state congressional candidate got a big boost of support from a national political leader on Saturday.

Jess King is the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District seat. She held a rally at Musser Park in Lancaster on Saturday, ahead of the upcoming May 15th primary. King was joined by Vermont Senator, and former presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders. This is Sanders' first public endorsement of any campaign and for King, it's a special honor.

"I feel it's a great validation and an endorsement of what we've been building here in Central PA and Lancaster and York counties, that Senator Sanders is coming to town and that we are one of the first campaigns to endorse in the country and that he's showing up to do a rally with us and get people excited to be a part of this country," said Democratic candidate Jess King.

King is running unopposed in the primary; a time when voter turnout is typically low. King says it's the job of the candidates to improve that.

"We have to give something to vote for, not just something to vote against. We need to invite people to the process and talk about what's at stake, talk about our values, talk about our ideas and ways they can get involved from the get go," King said.

The primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 15th. Jess King will then face the other party nominees in November.