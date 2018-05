× Carlisle man assaults woman, pulls earring out

CARLISLE BOROUGH, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Carlisle man has been arrested after police say he punched a woman and pulled out her earring.

Police were called to the 100 block of Marbeth Ave for a domestic dispute in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Investigators say that Adam Strock, 33, punched the female victim in the face and head numerous times, then pulled out her earring.

Stock was arrested and charged with Simple assault.