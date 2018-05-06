Cumberland County walk raises money for pancreatic cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-- Hundreds of people turned out to raise money for pancreatic cancer research in Cumberland County on Sunday.

The 2nd annual Lustgarten Walk was held at the Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. Walkers and runners raised money for the Lustgarten Foundation which works to advance research for pancreatic cancer, including better early detection tools and treatment with the hope of eventually finding a cure for the disease.

Walk organizer Dennis Bavaria started fundraising after his wife Claire lost her battle with pancreatic cancer just 10-days after their 38th wedding anniversary. Bavaria had the chance to visit one of the foundation's research locations in Long Island, New York. He says he was blown away by what is being accomplished. He says in just two months, they have developed a blood test that would detect up to seven different types of cancer, including pancreatic cancer.

Sunday's event raised over $28,000 dollars. Bavaria says over the past four years, his community has been able to raise over $120,000 for the Lustgarten Foundation.