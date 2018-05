CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — Three people are displaced after a house fire in Adams County.

Crews responded to the first block of Confederate Drive for reports of a working fire just after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire damaged part of the house and an attached garage, along with 2 cars in the driveway.

No injuries were reported, but several pets were lost in blaze.

One adult and 2 children have been displaced.