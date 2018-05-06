× Man found with over 300 packs of heroin during traffic stop

HARRISBURG, Pa — State police say a traffic stop in Harrisburg on Friday night leads to a drug bust.

State Police say troopers tried to stop a vehicle driven by Charles Williams, 39, of York, near the intersection of 19th and Brookwood Streets, but instead he fled at a high rate of speed.

During the pursuit, Williams ran through multiple stop signs, before striking an occupied vehicle and crashing into a parked vehicle.

Police arrested him after a foot pursuit and found that he was in possession of 303 packets of heroin and ecstasy pills.

Both Williams and the driver of the occupied vehicle suffered injuries.

Charles Williams is facing multiple charges including DUI, Possession with intent to deliver, and fleeing and eluding police.

He was also wanted for an active warrant at the time of his arrest.