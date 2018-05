CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — Three people are displaced after a house fire in Adams County.

Crews responded to the first block of Confederate Drive for reports of a working fire just after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire damaged part of the house and an attached garage, along with two cars in the driveway.

No injuries were reported, but several pets were lost in blaze.

One adult and two-children have been displaced.