Return of sunshine starting the week

STRAY SHOWER: Morning lows drop near 50 to start the work week as skies clear a bit. We remain partly cloudy throughout Monday. A stray shower or two is possible throughout the afternoon. Highs hit right near

the 70-degree mark with light north-northeasterly winds.

SLOWLY WARMING: Skies clear a little bit more for Tuesday with lows once again near 50 and highs near 70. We remain dry both Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures are a bit warmer Wednesday, into the mid-70s with a wind shift out of the south.

NEXT RAIN CHANCES: Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. We’re dry most of the day Friday, but can’t rule out a stray shower in the early morning. Highs near 70. More rain chances return with warmer temperatures next weekend.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long