Truck Convoy for Wishes rolls through Adams County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, Adams County, Pa.-- Roads in Adams County were filled with trucks on Sunday and many of them were carrying some special cargo!

The 17th Annual Truck Convoy for Wishes rolled through the Gettysburg area with more than 162 trucks. Inside most of the cabs was a Make-A-Wish kid, sitting in the passenger seat and waving to folks who lined-up along the route. The Make-A-Wish Foundation gives children who are battling life threatening illnesses a chance for their biggest dreams to come true, from ski trips to visiting amusement parks. Drivers described to us the feeling they get knowing they are helping these special kids.

Jason Peifer, a truck driver with Conewago Enterprises says, "Goosebumps. That's all it should take right there. It's whatever we can do to put a smile on their face, that's the ticket."

Last year the convoy raised $158,000 and event organizers were hoping to raise the same amount this time around. The exact total from this year's event won't be finalized until the first week of June.