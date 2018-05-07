× 19-year-old charged after allegedly burning, assaulting toddler

LEBANON COUNTY — A 19-year-old man has been charged following accusations that he burned and assaulted a two-year-old child last month.

Joshua Booher, of Lancaster County, is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment, court documents show.

The alleged incident occurred while the toddler was in Booher’s care for approximately 30 to 40 minutes at a residence in Myerstown, Lebanon County on April 21, according to a Pennsylvania State Police release.

Booher allegedly burned the toddler, causing second and third-degree burns to his hands, wrists and arms, the release says. The child also sustained bruises to his face, eyelids, ear, cheek, neck and forehead, the release adds.

He was taken into custody on the date of the incident.