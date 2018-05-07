Drier and warmer for Monday, but a couple light showers are still possible

MAINLY DRY START TO WEEK: The start of the week is drier for the region overall, however small shower chances linger into Monday. The day starts dry, but there are areas of haze and dense fog that could slow you down during the Monday morning commute. Temperatures begin in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunshine eventually burns off the fog for the latter half of the morning. Skies are partly sunny through the afternoon. There’s a small chance for a couple stray showers. Temperatures are in the lower 70s. Skies are partly clear through the night. Haze and fog could develop once again. Expect morning lows to begin in the lower to middle 50s. Tuesday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures are a touch higher, with readings in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday brings a bit more by way of sunshine. Expect temperatures in the middle 70s.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: The next system arrives on Thursday, bringing a return to showers. The timing should be during the afternoon, with partly sunny skies to start. Afternoon high temperatures are a couple degrees cooler than Wednesday for most, but this ultimately depends on the timing of the showers. We’re dry by Friday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It’s an overall cooler, but seasonable day. Temperatures are near 70 degrees.

WARMING WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A ridge of high pressure slowly tries to build into the region for the weekend, helping to boost temperatures. Saturday brings partly sunny skies. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. As the ridge continues to strengthen, temperatures should reach the lower 80s on Sunday. We’re near the northern edge of the ridge, and this means there’s the chance for isolated thunderstorms both days.

Have a great Monday!