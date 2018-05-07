Dry and warming for Tuesday

WARMING TEMPERATURES

The next couple of days are dry with plenty of sunshine. A few isolated showers are possible early. This evening’s cloud cover slowly breaks up overnight. Morning lows begin in the lower 50s. Morning patchy fog is possible too. A few passing clouds will mix with sunshine. Temperatures climb to the lower and middle 70s. We had a few more degrees Wednesday, with highs topping out in the middle and upper 70s. More sunshine is expected too. Our next system arrives Thursday, bringing showers back to the area. Timing is mainly in the afternoon and evening. We’ll begin the day partly sunny and dry. Temperatures may have a chance to hit the middle 70s before the showers move in. A tumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. The week ends on a drier note. Temperatures only fall back a couple of degrees into the lower 70s. Sunshine mixes with a few clouds from time to time.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A ridge of high pressure builds across the region for the weekend. This means a boost in our temperatures. A frontal boundary is situated to our north allow for much warmer air to spread in Saturday. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It’s even warmer Sunday with lower and middle 80s. Plenty of sunshine is expected, however, there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms during late afternoon and early evening either day. With a passage of a cold front Monday, there is a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures fall to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

