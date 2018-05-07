Former Lackawanna County Commissioner found guilty of corruption completes sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scranton, PA (WNEP) -- A former Lackawanna County commissioner, who was found guilty of corruption, completes his prison sentence today.

A.J. Munchak was sent to prison for seven years after being found guilty in federal court.

Prosecutors proved Munchak took thousands in bribes from contractors doing business with Lackawanna County. Munchak denied wrongdoing before, during, and after the trial.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison. Munchak served his time in Florida.

Six months ago, Munchak was supposed to go into a work-release program. A judge cited Munchak's age and health when he was put under house arrest in the Orlando area. Munchak is now 71 years old.

Munchak is out, but co-defendant and former commissioner Robert Cordaro still in. He is serving an 11-year sentence and is currently at the federal prison at Allenwood in Union County.

Newswatch 16 checked with the Federal Bureau of Prisons website Monday morning. It has Cordaro's date of release as October 3, 2021.