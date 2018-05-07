× Halifax couple sentenced to lengthy prison terms for starving, abusing three children

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Halifax couple who pleaded guilty to starving three children nearly to death will serve lengthy prison terms after being sentenced in Dauphin County Court Monday morning.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Joshua Weyant will serve 19 1/2 to 39 1/2 years in state prison, while his wife, Brandi, was sentenced to 18 3/4 to 37 1/2 years behind bars.

The sentences were imposed by Judge Scott A. Evans.

The couple was arrested in December 2016 after police and Dauphin County Children & Youth Services agents found the three emaciated children, ages 4, 5, and 6, living in a bare, unheated room in the Weyant’s home. The children told investigators that they were locked in a bedroom with no heat, starved for long periods of time and were assaulted by their parents.

They Weyants pleaded guilty in February to six counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and three counts each of false imprisonment, unlawful restraint and endangering welfare of children, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.