× Harrisburg woman faces charges after child in her care is found wandering outside in the rain

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg woman was charged Saturday after a child in her care was found wandering in the rain on the 3700 block of North 3rd Street, according to Susquehanna Township police.

Officers responding to the scene found Sarah Ellen Lewis, 38, incoherent in her residence, police say. The child was found outside looking for help after being unable to wake Lewis, according to police.

A search of the residence discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the home, police say. Lewis was charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The child was taken to a safe location, according to police.