Hershey native Christian Pulisic can be seen playing in Bundesliga soccer on FOX43

The Bundesliga, Germany’s top professional soccer league, returns to FOX Sports in May just as the season heats up.

All eyes will be on 19-year old Americans Weston McKennie and Hershey native Christian Pulisic.

On Saturday, May 12, you can catch Bundesliga action from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. right here on FOX43.