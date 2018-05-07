× Indianapolis man facing charges after allegedly harassing, hitting Carlisle Walmart employee with vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Indianapolis man was arrested after allegedly breaking a Carlisle Walmart’s merchandise, harassing employees and striking one with his vehicle when he fled the scene.

Donald Hickenbottom, 26, is facing reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct charges for the incident.

On Wednesday, May 2, police were called to Love’s Travel Plaza on the Harrisburg Pike for a reported fight.

Upon arrival, police learned that Hickenbottom had allegedly threw and broke merchandise, harassed employees and attempted to run over several employees as he was fleeing the scene.

One of the employees got stuck on the hood of Hickenbottom’s vehicle for a brief moment when the vehicle accelerated backawards.

Hickenbottom was arrested and will now face charges.