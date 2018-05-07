× Lancaster County man charged with sexually abusing 9-year-old girl

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 65-year-old East Petersburg man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.

John R. Simson, of the 6000 block of Geneva Drive, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors. Police say the abuse occurred between March 2017 and April 2018.

Police began investigating after the victim disclosed the abuse to a mandated reporter.

According to police, Simson allegedly performed oral sex on the victim, touched the victims breasts and genitalia, and forced the victim to touch his penis.

Simson allegedly admitted his involvement with the incident during an interview with police. He was arrested, processed, and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Brian Chudzik.

Simson was released from custody after posting $50,000 bail, police say.