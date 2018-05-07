× Lancaster County man will serve up to 8 years of additional prison time for sexually abusing 2nd child

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Pequea Township man who had served one prison term for sexually abusing a child was sentenced to another prison term for abusing a second victim, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Frederick W. Townsend, 59, was sentenced a 3- to 8-year prison term, plus seven years of probation, for the abuse of a second victim at a Sawmill Road home in 2013. The second victim came forward to disclose the abuse, which happened around the same time as the first case, the district attorney’s office says.

After he was released on parole from his prison term in the first case, Townsend was sentenced to a 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law. He is currently serving that sentence in a Coal Township prison.

Townsend must also register his whereabouts under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life as part of a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick in the second case.