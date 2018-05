× Man shot in Lemoyne on Saturday will not cooperate with police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The 49-year-old man who was shot Saturday morning in Lemoyne has refused to cooperate with law enforcement, according to West Shore Regional Police.

Police say that through their initial investigation, the shooting appears to be drug related. It is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-737-8734.