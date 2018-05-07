× Melania Trump unveils platform; recognizes York Co. ‘buddy bench’ creator

A York County boy got special recognition from the First Lady of the United States on Monday.

Christian Bucks was recognized by First Lady Melania Trump as she unveiled her “Be Best” initiative, a campaign centered around children with a focus on their well-being, opioid abuse and positivity on social media.

Bucks’ idea, the “buddy bench,” was the perfect example to show how emotional health in children is important.

The “buddy bench,” which came to life in 2013 while Bucks was in second grade, connects kids during recess, a CNN report says. By sitting on the bench, a child is signaling to other students to ask him or her to play.

Trump also heard from a victim of bullying who shared her story on social media as well as various tech leaders who discussed ways to improve social media kindness, the report states.

“As a mother and as first lady, it concerns me that in today’s fast-paced and ever-connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and oftentimes turn to forms of destructive or addictive behavior such as bullying, drug addiction or even suicide,” she said during a Rose Garden event Monday. “I feel strongly that as adults we can and should be best at educating our children about the importance of a healthy and balanced life.”