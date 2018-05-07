PA fraternal order of police remembers fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- The Pennsylvania fraternal order of police is remembering officers killed in the line of duty.

Police officers from around the state gathered in Harrisburg to honor the 919 men and women killed here in Pennsylvania.

This is the 25th year for the event. This year, New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw and Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Stewart were added to the list.

Family members of those officers killed were also presented with medals of ultimate sacrifice.

"The sacrifices means something, that their names will never be forgotten. Nor their bravery or valor and it wasn't so much how they died that made them heroes, it was how they lived and that's what we're really celebrating," said Les Neri, President of the PA State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police.

Nationwide, 144 police officers were killed in the line of duty last year. Currently the names of more than 20-thousand officers are engraved on the walls of the national law enforcement officers memorial in Washington, D.C.