Pedestrian accident closes section of Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — A pedestrian accident in East Lampeter Township has closed Route 30 in both directions, according to dispatches from Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A female pedestrian was struck by a car at an intersection near Ronks Road and Route 30/Lincoln Highway East. The highway is closed between Route 896 and Paradise Lane, and could remain closed for an extended period of time, according to dispatch reports.

Dispatch reports the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.