Pickup truck hits Southwest Airlines’ plane on BWI runway Monday morning

BALTIMORE– A pickup truck hit a Southwest Airlines plane that was arriving at BWI Airport early Monday morning.

According FOX Baltimore, the plane was coming to the airport from Fort Lauderdale and was stopped at the runway when the incident occurred.

Southwest Airlines responded to a tweet to a passenger on board before later releasing the following statement:

“Southwest Flight 6263 with scheduled service from Ft. Lauderdale to Baltimore was pulling into the gate at Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) when a ground vehicle came into contact with the aircraft. There are no reported injuries of the 172 passengers.”

One passenger tweeted about the situation and got a response from the airline: