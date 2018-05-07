× Police investigating school bus crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a school bus crash that occurred Monday morning.

State Police were contacted around 8:15 a.m. for a school bus crash on Route 209 and Kocher Lane in Washington Township.

A sedan struck the broadside of the bus.

The bus was occupied by children who attend the Upper Dauphin School District.

At this time, police say it’s too early to determine if any children or drivers have been injured.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.