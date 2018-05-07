Prom Promise demonstrates the dangers of drinking and driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Less than a week away from prom, students at Hempfield High School will see a presentation demonstrating the dangers of drinking and driving.

The 'Prom Promise' presentation includes a video and a mock accident showing the dangers and consequences of drinking and getting behind the wheel. Law enforcement and emergency personnel will participate in the demonstration.

After the drill, a local father whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver will speak to students.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Hempfield High School.