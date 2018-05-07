× Rescue helicopter called to scene of accident in Lancaster County

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene of an automobile accident in Lancaster County.

A LancasterOnline report, quoting dispatches from Lancaster County-Wide Communications, says the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at Main Street and Shirktown Road. A caller said the accident involved entrapment, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

At least three people were injured in the crash, which involved two vehicles, Lancaster County-Wide Communications says.

Dispatch reported that the helicopter landed on the scene at about 8:30 a.m.

Other reports say a minivan was seen on its side in the area of the crash.

FOX43 will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.