× School bus involved in crash on Route 30 in Paradise Twp.

LANCASTER COUNTY — A school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Paradise Township, according to Lancaster County dispatch.

The accident occurred along Route 30 at La Park Avenue just before 4 p.m., dispatch says.

Dispatch adds that it was a “minor” crash.

Route 30 is closed in both directions.

There’s no word on any injuries.